Uncertain times

On August 14, the nation celebrated its 72nd independence day. The day reminds us that sacrifices made during hard times never go unrequited and there is no denying that the price of freedom is no less than blood. This time the day had special significance, as the country is standing at a crossroads and is up against scores of challenges both internal and external. Internally, the biggest challenge is the ballooning inflation which has taken a heavy toll on the lives of the people. The free fall of our currency against the US dollar has weakened the purchasing power of the people. To eke out a respectable living has become a matter of life and death for most. The prices of petroleum products have gone skyrocketed. Electricity and gas tariffs are touching new levels. Atop it all, the mega corruption scams against leading politicians have created an air of despondency in the country which is leading towards economic uncertainty.

Foreign debts incurred by former regimes have crippled our economic structure. To pay back the borrowed money, we have to rely on International Financial Institutions. Consequently, our financial matters are not free rather we have to follow the diktats of our money lenders. Externally, though our foreign policies worked wonders, and we succeeded in winning the confidence of some major Islamic states along with the US, Russia and China, India's constant bellicosity along the LOC and its uncalled-for atrocities in the held valley is posing a great threat to our territorial integrity. Our lawmakers, instead of talking about eliminating poverty, promoting a culture of good governance, reducing illiteracy, providing better health-care facilities and disposing cheap justice to the people, indulge in petty conflicts and mudslinging. Pakistanis are awaiting a Pakistan as envisioned by our forefathers. Live long Pakistan!

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali