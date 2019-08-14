SSWMB lifts 42,937 tons of animal remains

Around 42,937 tons of animal remains have been buried during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha, according to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB).

The board had trenches dug in three landfill sites of the city: Jam Chakro, Gondpas and Sharafi Goth. The board also established 51 waste collection points in South, Malir, West and East districts, respectively. All the collection points, according to the statement, were cleared by the board on Wednesday.

In Central and Korangi districts, the board is still not functional on ground. In District West, there were 18 collection points, 16 in District East and 13 in District South, while four were in District Malir.

The SSWMB’s team and respective district municipal corporations (DMCs) collected waste from different collection points to dump at landfill sites. The statement from the board said that alone at Jam Chakro 11,457 tons of animal remains were dumped in trenches. At Gondpas, around 19,745 tons of animal entrails were dumped, while at Sharafi Goth 11,734 tons of remains were dumped in three days of the Eid. The board is also sprinkling lime powder and carrying out fumigation in different areas of the city.

Local government minister Nasir Hussain Shah along with Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani and MD SSWMB AD Sajnani visited different landfill sites on Wednesday. As many as 220 complaints were received by the board on its Whatsapp number, i.e. 0312-2847607, which it had made public before Eid-ul-Azha. Of these 90-percent of the complaints were addressed and rectified, the statement added.

Rain drains

On the appeal of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has initiated cleaning work of drains of the city.

Akhtar, according to a statement from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, has also asked the federal and provincial governments to declare emergency in the city after which the NDMA’s high officials started cleaning work at a few of the drains in the city.