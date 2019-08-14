There can never be a compromise on Kashmir cause: Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday Pakistan had always stood by the Kashmiris against India’s hegemonic ambitions and would continue doing so, and there could never be a compromise on the Kashmir issue.

“Reality of Kashmir was neither changed by an illegal piece of paper in 1947 nor will any other do it now or in future…,” the Army chief was quoted by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor in tweets.

The Army chief said Pakistan would stand in the face of tyranny, regardless of the cost. The “Pakistan Army is fully alive to the sanctity of Jammu and Kashmir and will remain fully ready to perform its part in line with our national duty for Kashmir cause.”