close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 15, 2019

There can never be a compromise on Kashmir cause: Bajwa

Top Story

A
APP
August 15, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday Pakistan had always stood by the Kashmiris against India’s hegemonic ambitions and would continue doing so, and there could never be a compromise on the Kashmir issue.

“Reality of Kashmir was neither changed by an illegal piece of paper in 1947 nor will any other do it now or in future…,” the Army chief was quoted by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor in tweets.

The Army chief said Pakistan would stand in the face of tyranny, regardless of the cost. The “Pakistan Army is fully alive to the sanctity of Jammu and Kashmir and will remain fully ready to perform its part in line with our national duty for Kashmir cause.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story