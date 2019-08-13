Kashmiris, Pakistanis are one, says President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said the Indian government’s unilateral move to end special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir was a despicable conspiracy and blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions and the Simla Agreement.

The Indian government should realise that with the use of such state aggression and absurd measures, the movement for freedom in occupied Kashmir could not be suppressed, he added.

In a message on the Independence Day, which is being observed on Wednesday (today) to express solidarity with the Kashmiris, the President said the world was witnessing the fact that the whole nation was supporting the Kashmiri people and would continue extending its political, diplomatic and moral support to them till the achievement of their right to self-determination.

“We will not leave them alone at any stage. Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one. Our grief is common as their tears move our hearts. We were with them; we are standing with them and will continue to do so,” a press release quoted the President as saying.

Extending felicitations to the nation on the Independence Day, Dr Alvi stressed upon the people to inculcate unity and harmony among their ranks so as to face the challenges and issues confronting the country for achieving the national objectives of progress and prosperity.

He observed that all the strata of society had to work hard, irrespective of the factional or individual interests and called upon all the citizens to play their due part in the progress and development of the country.

“Our forefathers had given immense sacrifices and due to their untiring efforts, Pakistan emerged as an independent country on 14th August 1947,” he said. “No doubt, freedom is a huge blessing. Now onus is upon us to present Pakistan as a highly reputable, progressive and prosperous country among the comity of nations and thus transforming Pakistan under the vision of its founding leaders Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal,” he added.

The President said it was a matter of satisfaction that the young generation with a passion of patriotism possessed the desire for the development of the country. He also paid

tribute to all the martyrs who laid down their lives for safeguarding the freedom of the country.

Dr Alvi observed that the Independence Day also reinvigorated the spirit of patriotism and strengthened the passion to take the national flag to further heights. He called upon the countrymen to reiterate their commitment to making Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.