close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
August 14, 2019

Two brothers die on road

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 14, 2019

PESHAWAR: Two brothers died while another person was wounded when a pickup hit a motorbike in the limits of Mathra Police Station on Tuesday. It was learnt that a pickup van collided with a motorbike in Sheikh Killay in the limits of Mathra Police Station. As a result, one Amjad and Fawad died while Salman sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to a hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar