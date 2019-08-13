Four shot dead

BANNU: Four persons, including a woman, were shot dead and a woman sustained injuries in firing over a trivial issue in the limits of the Mirakhel Police Station on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said that the family of Ghafoor Shah was playing music at home in Kotka Abdullah locality while the rival party tried to stop them from doing so.In the meantime, they exchanged hot words over the loud music and allegedly opened fire on them, leaving five persons, including a passerby and woman, died on the spot. The slain persons were identified as seven-year-old passerby Amanullah, 55-year-old Ghafoor Shah, Nadia Bibi and Haroon, 16. Bukhari Jana Bibi, 50, was wounded in the incident.

After the incident, the police reached the spot and collected evidence while the accused fled the scene. The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu. The police had not yet registered the case till filing of the report.