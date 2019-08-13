Eidul Azha celebrated peacefully in KP

PESHAWAR: Eidul Azha was celebrated peacefully across the province on Monday as police had taken strict security measures to ensure peace during the festival.

Over 2,000 policemen along with the Quick Response Force, Rapid Response Force, City Patrolling Police and other contingents performed duty in the provincial capital to maintain law and order during the Eid days.

Police were deployed at trade centres, parks, outside the mosques and other public places during and before Eid days. Policewomen were also deployed in main trade centres where a large number of women came for the Eid shopping. Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Zahoor Afridi and other officers visited the remote posts and checkpoints to spend the Eid with the policemen deployed there. The officers distributed sweets among the policemen on Eid day. Senior officers also visited those behind bars. A walk was held in Paharipura where senior police officials and locals paid homage to the martyrs of the police force. The participants lauded the sacrifices of the policemen for the peace in the province and country.

“We had enhanced security across the city with more deployment at the main mosques and increased patrolling in the urban areas to maintain law and order. No untoward incident happened in the city during the Eid days,” SP City Syed Atiq Shah told The News. He added that more deployment was made at entry points to the city to keep a check on suspicious elements. The official believed the number of robberies ahead of Eid this year was fewer as compared to past years.

He visited wounded police officials at the Lady Reading Hospital to greet them. Eid also remained peaceful in other districts of the province as well. Police and other forces had increased patrolling in the urban and suburban areas while entry points to main cities were strengthened.