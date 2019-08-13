WSSP lifts 6,504 tonne waste on first day of Eidul Azha

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) disposed of 6,504 tonnes of waste from 43 urban union councils in the provincial capital on the first day of Eidul Azha.

According to a press release, the cleanliness operation would continue for three days, adding the WSSP chief executive was supervising the cleanliness operation. The WSSP collected 1329 tonnes of waste from Zone A, 2867 from Zone B, 1406 from Zone C and 902 from Zone D. A total of 2,538 sanitation staff carried out the special “Eidul Azha Cleanliness Campaign” on the first day of Eid.

The WSSP has deployed over 489 vehicles to carry out the drive. The sanitation company has set up temporary transfer stations where sacrificial animals waste was dumped in the city and taken to Shamshatoo landfill site in trucks.

A proper awareness campaign was launched before the Eid where WSSP’s community outreach teams held meetings with local and provincial elected representatives, teachers, Ulema and traders. The teams held corner meetings with local elders and urged them to avoid dumping the waste in drains and streets.

They were sensitized on hazards of open dumping of the waste. Extra sanitation staff was deployed in localities around Bacha Khan International Airport and all waste was removed on the first day to avoid accidents.

Over 10,000 pamphlets were distributed among people and banners carrying messages for proper disposal of waste at designated places and complaint number 1,334 were displaced at every nook and corner of the city. Proper fumigation drive was launched and the cleaned spots were immediately fumigated or covered with lime after clearance to avoid stench and a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

All zonal managers, managers and assistant managers were present in the field to assist the sanitation staff. Chief Executive WSSP Syed Zafar Ali Shah visited various localities in the city and supervised the cleanliness operation. He lauded commitment of the sanitation staff and residents of the Peshawar for cooperating with the WSSP by dumping the waste of the sacrificial animals at the designated places.