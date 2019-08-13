11 arrested, 152 hides recovered

Rawalpindi: Due to the strict security arrangements of Rawalpindi Police, the Eidul Azha was observed in a completely peaceful environment in Rawalpindi. The Rawalpindi Police conducted an operation against banned outfits and those collecting the hides of sacrificial animals without permission; in doing so, 152 sacrificial hides were recovered from 11 culprits against whom 10 cases were registered accordingly.

The congregations of the Eid prayer were held at different places throughout the district to offer the prayer including 652 mosques, 67 Imambargahs, and 73 other open places; under the command of the City Police Officer DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana, the Rawalpindi Police remained alert and kept patrolling on the roads and important places throughout the district under security high alert on Eidul Azha. The RPO Rawalpindi Region DIG Ehsan Tufail and the CPO Rawalpindi District DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana offered the prayer of Eid al-Adha at the Police Lines Rawalpindi, they met all the Policemen one by one and greeted them on this occasion of Eid.