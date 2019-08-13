close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2019

Woman held

Lahore

Factory Area police registered a case against a woman for manhandling salesgirls at a shopping centre on Tuesday. The woman got infuriated and violent after an exchange of harsh words with a salesgirl over the issue of a lipstick. The assailant not only manhandled the salesgirl but also thrashed other salesgirls who tried to save their colleague from her clutches. The police arrested the accused woman.

