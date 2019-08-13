Process to dispose of waste remains slow

LAHORE: Though the city buildings are decorated beautifully to celebrate the Independence Day, the roads and plots are full of animal waste, offal and garbage only due to negligence of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), The News has learnt.

The animals’ waste disposal process was slow across the provincial metropolis, showing slackness on the part of LWMC, MCL and the district government. Posh and VIP localities were given priority in cleanliness drive while residents of low-lying and middle-class localities kept waiting for LWMC and its staff to lift the waste.

Sources in LWMC claimed that over 7,000 complaints were lodged at the company’s helpline on the first day of Eid while over 11,000 complaints landed at the company’s helpline on second day of Eid. Residents of various localities complained that even after repeated complaints no one came to lift the waste and offal. Residents also complained that LWMC and its contractors’ staff were demanding Eidi for disposal of waste.

At several places residents also found that LWMC and its contractors were throwing waste and offal in Wasa’s drainage system after which many residents also did the same. The residents also complained that remains of sacrificial animals were lying on roads and in front of many houses in many parts of the city, spreading stench for the residents.

At some places, LWMC and its contractors stopped waste collection after sunset and those who did Qurbani after sunset have to dispose of the waste themselves or it remained on roads. Many LWMC camps were without staff and it seemed that there was no authority in the city to ensure cleanliness. Samina Ali of Amir Road, Shadbagh told The News that her street was full of offal and guts of sacrificial animals, which remained there till Tuesday evening. She said many complaints were lodged but no one came and finally residents of the street hired a private pick-up to lift the waste.

Meanwhile, the staff of LWMC alleged that low quality and rotten food was provided to them during duty hours. A field staffer on condition of anonymity said that on first day LWMC distributed Biryani of a renowned restaurant near Akbar Chowk, Faisal Town but it was smelly and cold. He said at night the dinner boxes were changed on complaints.

It was also seen that sub-contractors of Lahore Waste Management Company and its Turkish contractors were dumping animal waste in plots of various residential localities and other open places of the city whereas it was decided that animal waste would be dumped at designated places.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has collected more than 33,000 tons of animal waste/offal during two days of Eidul Azha.

For outstanding performance of LWMC, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced a bonus of 17 days salary for all employees. Addressing the press conference here on Tuesday, LWMC Managing Director Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti briefed the media that starting from Chand Raat, the department has been working exceptionally to maintain cleanliness and in this context LWMC lifted more than 15,000 tons of animal waste during 1st day of Eid whereas on 2nd day the department lifted more than 18,000 tons of animal waste, followed by prompt redressal of nearly 13,000 complaints.

He added that LWMC has made special arrangements for Eidul Azha and these arrangements have been made in coordination with Turkish Contactors (M/s Albayrak & M/s. Ozpak) with an aim to ensure exemplary cleanliness arrangements. All the staff of LWMC remained in field during Eid days and performed their duty with dedication.

The MD briefed that all top government officials including commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman LWMC visited every nook and corner of the city. Chairman, Lahore Waste Management Company, Riaz Hameed Ch said over exemplary performance of Lahore Waste Management Company in the city, the CM was pleased to announce a bonus of 17 days salary to all LWMC employees and appreciated the dedication of the workers and officers.