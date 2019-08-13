close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2019

CM, governor offer Eid prayers at Badshahi Masjid

Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday offered Eidul Azha prayer at Badshahi Masjid.

The prayer was led by the Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad. After Eid prayer Dua was offered for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country and for the salvation of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir from the Indian suppression and atrocities.

sapling: Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar planted a sapling after offering Eid prayer at Badshahi Masjid. According to the details, both of them planted a sapling on the premises of the mosque in connection with the ongoing tree plantation campaign.

