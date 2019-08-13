Prices of vegetables increase on Eid

LAHORE: The prices of some essential vegetables which usage increased manifolds being basic ingredients in making meat cuisines sharply increased ahead of Eid and during Eid days as there had been no checks and balances by the price control magistrates in the City.

The usage of onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, green chili, coriander and mint increased in meat cuisines while salad items, including lemon, cucumber, lettuce, radish, and carrot increased. The rates of all these items were increased well before Eid.

Onion price one day before Eid reached Rs70 per kg, which further increased to Rs80 per kg during Eid days. Similarly, tomato rates reached Rs100 per kg on Sunday which increased to Rs150 per kg during Eid days. Garlic was sold at Rs300 per kg and ginger was sold at Rs400 per kg.

Green chili was sold at Rs160 per kg, coriander at Rs300 per kg, and mint was sold at Rs10 to 15 per bundle. Cucumber price was Rs80 per kg, lemon was sold at Rs150 per kg, lettuce was sold at Rs400 per kg, lettuce leaves were sold at Rs40 to 50 per small bundle, radish also sold at Rs40 per bundle and carrot sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Further, the nanbai sold Naan and Khameeri Roti at Rs15 to 20 instead of Rs10 to 12 per Naan and Roti while regular Roti was not sold by them during Eid days.

destitute children: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, along with his family, visited Child Protection and Welfare Bureau to celebrate Eid with destitute children on Monday. He distributed Eid gifts among children and reviewed educational and other facilities being provided to them. Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said it is joint responsibility of all to look after destitute children, adding that these children deserve ‘our time and care’.

He mentioned that the objective to visit Child Protection Bureau on Eid Day was to share happiness of the festival with neglected children. Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmad and Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed were also present on this occasion.