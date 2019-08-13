close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
August 14, 2019

Open prison

Newspost

 
For sure, India's such oppressive tactics will be counter-productive and there is every likelihood that a fresh spate of attacks on Indian forces in the held valley will ensue and the already fractured relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours will deteriorate further. To diffuse the alarming situation in the region and to avert any catastrophic incident, human rights watchdogs and world superpowers must take cognizant of the worsening conditions. Furthermore, by adopting this brazen step, India has torpedoed the Afghan peace process because Pakistan occupies a central stage in Afghan affairs. It is time the Indian leadership stopped playing with fire, revisited its Kashmir policy and by granting Kashmiris their birth right of self-determination made South Asia a hub of progress and prosperity.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali

