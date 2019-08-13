After PIMS, Polyclinic also gets new head

Islamabad: After Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the National Health Services Ministry removed Polyclinic hospital's head.

Though no reason has been cited for Dr Shahid Hanif's removal, Dr Shuaib Khan of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology has been made the new executive director of Polyclinic, the city's largest government hospital after PIMS.

Few days ago, the ministry removed PIMS executive director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood. The two removals are seen as a move to ensure the smooth transformation of the two hospitals into the medical teaching institutes like what happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The employees fear job insecurity over the possible change of their service status after the enforcement of the MTI law.