Qureshi urges unified message of politicians on IHK

MUZAFFARABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that a unified message from the political leadership and activation of Kashmiris were a must to forcefully contest the case of Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Addressing a press conference here, the foreign minister said Pakistan had decided to take the Kashmir issue in UNSC and China had assured its support which was essential as it had entered a critical stage.

The foreign minister, who was accompanied by Prime Minister AJK Sardar Farooq Haider and renowned Kashmiri leader Barrister Sultan Mahmood, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had discussed the Kashmir issue with leaders from various countries including Turkey, Malaysia, Iran, UK and Indonesia.

He also apprised media of his telephonic interactions with his counterparts from different countries and his scheduled talk with Polish counterpart later in the day which was crucial as the country had the presidency of the UNSC.

He said the role of Kashmiri diaspora across the world was vital which should register their protests. The nature of the Kashmir case had changed after Indian unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 to change the autonomous status of the territory, he added.

Qureshi, who had earlier addressed the Kashmiri refugees at the Refugees Camp here and met the Kashmiri leadership, said the Indian forces could make a bloodshed in the Held Kashmir once the curfew was lifted.

Therefore, he said, the forceful voice from both the Azad and Indian Held Kashmir would further substantiate the case. He told media that Prime Minister Imran Khan would also visit here on August 14 to address the AJK Legislative Assembly while a rally would be held in Islamabad on the day to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.