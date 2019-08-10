Siraj thanks China

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed gratitude for China on supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, saying Beijing had always backed Pakistan’s position on the disputed region for which the nation was thankful to it.

He was presiding over a consultation meeting on the latest Kashmir situation with AJK Hurayat leaders on Saturday, says a press release from Mansoorah. JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI AJK president Dr Khalid Mahmood, senior leader Abdur Rasheed Turabi and other participated in the meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to develop a future strategy to raise voice against Indian aggression in the held region particularly the situation after the revocation of Article 370 by India.