ACE raids excise dept

LAHORE: A team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment Lahore Region-A raided the offices of the Excise and Taxation Department at Fareed Court House today. The team seized all records of registration of vehicles of army auctions.

The Anti Corruption Establishment is holding an inquiry into illegal registration of vehicles on fake documents under the cover of the registration of army auction vehicles.

Sources in ACE said that officers of the Excise &Taxation Department had been asked many times to submit the record by they were reluctant. Nafees Gohar , Director General , Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab, directed the ACE to start action against corrupt elements who were involved in forgery.

The ACE has called in-charge tie-up section Inspector Waheed Mayo and other officials on August 20 in its office.