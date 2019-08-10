close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
August 11, 2019

Rains claim six lives in KP, 3 in Karachi

Top Story

A
Agencies
August 11, 2019

KARACHI: Three people died of electrocution on Saturday as heavy rain with thunder lashed Karachi while rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) claimed six lives and wounded around 20 people, according to a Provincial Disaster Management Authority report on Saturday.

Downpours were reported in Defence, Clifton, Model Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal, I I Chundrigar, Malir Cantt, Landhi, Gulshan, Johar and adjoining areas in Karachi.

The rain-related incidents occurred in Korangi, Soldier Bazar and Manghopir.

Power outages hit Liaquatabad Sea One Area, North Nazimabad, Tariq bin Zayd Society, North Karachi, New Karachi, Shadman Town, Surjani, Phelwan Goth, Safoora Goth, Defence and Scheme 33 and other areas.

The MET Office in its weather warning for Sindh had said a well-marked monsoon low-pressure had formed over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas which is likely to move westwards and reach Indian Gujrat region, causing rain in most of the parts of Sindh.

Heavy rain may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad divisions, the MET office warned.

The MET Office has stated the intermittent spell would continue for the next 36 to 42 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 30 to 32C with 65 to 75 per cent humidity.

Widespread rain and thundershowers with a few moderate to heavy falls may occur in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad division over the next 24 hours. Rain or wind-thunderstorms may also occur at scattered places in Larkana and Sukkur divisions. All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story