Rules are rules

When traffic police in Islamabad and Lahore can strictly enforce the rules of motorcyclists wearing helmets, car drivers fastening seat belts, and no driving from the wrong side, why can't the Karachi traffic police seriously and sincerely enforce these rules. We need to know whether police personnel are exempted from wearing helmets while riding motorcycles. What will it take to ensure that citizens follow the rules? It is for their personal safety as well as having sanity on the roads.

Maybe the IG Sindh could provide the answers. Just a few optics on the roads by the police to enforce the rules and issue fines will not solve the issue. Rules are rules and must be followed by the police and citizens alike.

Karim Ashraf Jangda , Karachi