Basic needs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Awaran, one of the biggest districts of Balochistan, lacks the basic amenities a citizen needs such as free education and easy availability of healthcare. Awaran, despite being a mega district of Balochistan, lacks even those basics which are in access of every person in other countries.
Unfortunately, the educational system of the area is the worst. This is why education changes the destiny of any country and should be the top priority of the government.
Shazia Tariq, Awaran
Awaran, one of the biggest districts of Balochistan, lacks the basic amenities a citizen needs such as free education and easy availability of healthcare. Awaran, despite being a mega district of Balochistan, lacks even those basics which are in access of every person in other countries.
Unfortunately, the educational system of the area is the worst. This is why education changes the destiny of any country and should be the top priority of the government.
Shazia Tariq, Awaran