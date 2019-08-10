Basic needs

Awaran, one of the biggest districts of Balochistan, lacks the basic amenities a citizen needs such as free education and easy availability of healthcare. Awaran, despite being a mega district of Balochistan, lacks even those basics which are in access of every person in other countries.

Unfortunately, the educational system of the area is the worst. This is why education changes the destiny of any country and should be the top priority of the government.

Shazia Tariq, Awaran