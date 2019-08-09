close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

Kashmiri delegation meets Zardari

National

August 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari was called on by the members of All Pakistan Huriat Conference at Parliament House Islamabad. Convener for All Pakistan Huriat Conference Syed Faiz Naqshbandi and Syed Abdullah Gillani led the delegation.

Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Farooq Rahmani, Yusuf Naseem Hasan, Pervez Ahmed Shah, Abdul Majeed Mir, Rafeeq Dar and Murtaza Durrani were part of the delegation. During the meeting, PPP leaders reposed full confidence in taking forward the pledge of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which was to fight for the cause of Kashmir even if it takes a thousand years.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the UN should hold India true to the resolutions it has signed. He said that the Kashmiri loyalty towards Pakistan is commendable. Moreover, Chairman Bilawal said that his reference to Modi as the butcher of Gujarat was related to his profession. Former Prime Minster Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Sherry Rehman, Chaudhary Pervez Ashraf and Faisal Mumtaz Rathore were also present on this occasion.

