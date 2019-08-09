U23 VOLLEYBALL: Pakistan spikers enter semis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan are well on course to meet India in the semi-final of the Asian Under-23 Volleyball Championship following empathic win against Kazakhstan in Myanmar on Friday.

Pakistan beat Kazakhstan 25-21, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21 to continue their winning spree. Pakistan won sixth game in a row and will now meet the winner of India-Australia match in the semi-finals today (Saturday).

India are tipped to win against Australia considering their performance so far.

With this victory against Kazakhstan, Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. This is for the very first time that Pakistan have made it to the last four stage of the under-23 Asian meet.

Pakistan won two sets against Kazakhstan easily. A bit of complacency on part of Pakistan helped Kazakhstan to fight back and take the third set 25-17. Greenshirts, however, regrouped and claimed the 4th set with a score of 25-21.

Korea coach Kim, who is training Pakistan team, hailed win saying that every player performed exceptionally well. “Sixth win in six matches is a big achievement. Some of teams are very strong, yet we managed to beat them. Hopefully we would go on to win semis also,” he said.

He specially praised Murad Khan, Hamid, Umer Faryad and Fahad (captain) for their contribution in victory.