Youth hostel inaugurated in Naran

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has inaugurated the first-ever youth hostel at the tourist spot Batakundi in the Naran valley.

The hostel has been constructed with the total cost of Rs70 million.

The hostel consists of 43 rooms where almost young tourists would be facilitated.

Director Youth Affairs Asfandyar Khattak inaugurated the hostel.

The opening ceremony was followed by cultural music night in which youth from different parts of the province participated.

Director Youth Affairs Asfandyar said different projects have been started to provide opportunities to the youth of the province.

He added that Batakundi youth hostel was an achievement of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

In the youth hostel, reasonable residential facilities would be provided, he said, adding that the aim of hostel was to engage the youth in positive activities.

He said another youth hostel was under construction in Chitral, which would be opened for youth within two months.

One youth centre for women at a cost of Rs40 million would be established at Hayatabad in Peshawar.