‘Effective steps taken to eliminate terrorism’

LAHORE: PUNJAB Law Minister Raja Basharat has said that effective measures have been taken by the Punjab government for the elimination of terrorism and the implementation on the National Action Plan (NAP) as well as fulfillment of FATF conditions is being especially ensured.

He stated this while talking to an American delegation at Civil Secretariat here today. The delegation comprised Assistant Secretary of State Ms. Alice Wells, Deputy Assistant Secretary (treasury) Scot Rembrandt, Consul General in Lahore Ms. Colleen Crenwelge and others. During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest were discussed and the delegation appreciated the role played by Pakistan against terrorism. It said that Pakistan had made tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Raja Basharat said that solid steps were being taken by the federal government for the eradication of terrorism and all the provinces have a continuous liaison with each other in the regard. He said that Punjab government had devised an effective policy for collecting animal hides and donations on Eid-ul-Azha. Under the policy, every deputy commissioner is monitoring the process of collecting hides and donations in districts. While discussing the one-year performance of the Punjab government, Raja Basharat said that valuable development had been made in every sector under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He pointed out that sufficient efforts had been made to overcome the economic crises created by the previous government through a policy of austerity and simplicity. Similarly, record legislation has been made within one year by the Punjab Assembly which would result in producing positive results in every sector to safeguard the public interest, he added.

Healthcare: Officials of the Punjab Healthcare Commission held a meeting with a delegation of the National Council for Tibb (NTC) here Friday. The NTC delegation, comprising Members Council Hakeem Muhammad Ahmed Saleemi, HK Muhammad Sajjad Zakhmi and HK Sikander Hayyat Zahid met Chief Executive Officer Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Director Licensing Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, and others.