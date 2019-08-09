FPCCI, Malaysia-Pakistan Business Council holds meeting in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur: A Meeting was held in Kuala Lumpur of Pak-Malaysia Business Council of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Malaysia-Pakistan Business Council of Malaysia at a local hotel Mandarin, Kuala Lumpur.

Dato’ Sri Mohamed NazirMeraslam,Chairman, Malaysia-Pakistan Business Council welcomed Mr. M. Bashir Janmohammed, Chairman, Pak-Malaysia Business Council of FPCCI and Mr. Muhammad Usman, Vice Chairman Pak-Malaysia Business Council. Meeting was also attended by Directors and Members of the Council, Mr. Muhammad Iqbal,Dato’ Sri Mohammedali, Mr. Farhan Iqbal, Mr. M. Aslam, Haji Essa, Mr. Muhd. Saleem Khanand others.

The Meeting noted with concern that:- Trade between Malaysia and Pakistan has declined in last few years mainly because of imports of Palm Oil by Pakistan from Indonesia. Malaysian share has shrunk to about 25 percent.

Mr. M. Bashir Janmohammed, Chairman, PMBC fully supported the idea and assured that PMBC will play its role in promoting and assisting the Conference and will ask Pakistani businessmen to join Conference and also participate in Food Festival and Fashion Show.

It was decided that both the Councils will invite Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and Ministers from Malaysia and Pakistan to attend this event. High Commission of Pakistan in Malaysia assured of their full co-operation in this respect.***