Three of a family die in road accident at Sillanwali

SARGODHA: Three members of a family were killed while as many others suffered injuries in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Farooq of Gilbana along with his five family members was on way when the tie rod of their car broke near Chak 147/NB. The car turned turtle and plunged into a canal. Consequently, Farooq, his sons Allah Dad (5) and M Bilal (10) died on the spot while his wife Kalsoom, daughter Iram and Fayyaz sustained injuries. The injured persons were shifted to the THQ Hospital Sillanwali. Police are investigating.

UoS syndicate approves Rs4b surplus budget for fiscal year 2019/20: The syndicate of the University of Sargodha (UoS) has approved over Rs 4 billion surplus budget for the fiscal year 2019/20.

The budget was approved during the third syndicate meeting of the year held under the chairmanship of UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad.Out of total budget, Rs 339 million would be spent on development projects whereas Rs 3.7 billion had been allocated for recurring expenditures. The budget also included Rs 10 million for installing solar power plant in the Central Library. The body has increased allocation for research by 51 per cent. In the last budget, an amount of Rs 33 million was allocated for research which has now been increased to Rs 50 million. Other salient features of the budget included allocation of Rs 15 million for construction of a multistory hall, which would be used as combined examination centre. The budget also included Rs 30 million for the ongoing internship programme, which was especially designed for the fresh graduates of the university to give them hands-on experience.

Moreover, the body accorded Rs 8.5 million budget for merit-based scholarships usually awarded to the position-holders. The surplus amount of Rs 80 million was a result of recoveries made during the financial year 2018/19. In the past year or so, the university recovered more than Rs 113 million additional recoveries from the owners of five sub-campuses.

Furthermore, the university had also received as first installment, a cheque of Rs 94.1 million from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The bureau recovered this amount from the administration of ex-private sub-campuses after plea-bargain in private sub-campuses scam. The university would also get Rs 17 million in case of manipulation of interest rate over three consecutive investments with a private bank. Other recoveries in process include the remaining bargain amount from NAB and an amount of Rs 19 million from former sub-campus Gujranwala, to be paid in two equal installments during the current fiscal year.

45 vehicles challaned: The District Regional Transport Authority secretary has challaned 45 vehicles over violation of the traffic rules and imposed Rs 40,000 fine on them. The authorities said that during the ongoing drive against violation of the traffic rules and the use of sub-standard CNG cylinders in vehicles, Secretary DRTA Bilal Feroz along with police teams checked several vehicles on Khushab-Mianwali Road and impounded four vehicles for incomplete documents.