Ex-Kyrgyz president detained

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan´s former president Almazbek Atambayev was detained in a major security operation on Thursday, Kyrgyz media said, after clashes between his supporters and law enforcement left one dead and dozens injured.

Atambayev was detained by security services at his residence in the village of Koi-Tash near the capital Bishkek, Kyrgyz media outlets 24.kg and Kloop.kg reported.

“Security forces have taken former president Almazbek Atambayev (from his residence). Atambayev decided to surrender,” 24.kg reported.

An AFP correspondent on the scene saw security forces break up a crowd of hundreds of supporters using tear gas and smoke grenades.

Special forces failed on Wednesday to capture the former president in a raid on his compound which left one officer dead and a police chief in a critical condition.

The former Soviet nation, which has seen two revolutions in less than two decades, has been roiled by a standoff between ex-leader Atambayev and his protege-turned-foe President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.