Results of pre-medical and medical technology exams announced

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Thursday announced the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination 2019 for the groups of pre-medical part II and medical technology part II.

According to the statistics, the board had registered 5,064 male candidates for the annual examination of the group pre-medical part II. Out of them, 4,918 candidates appeared in the exams while only 1,956 passed their all papers. Thus, the percentage of successful aspirants remained 39.77.

Likewise, the board had also registered 20,743 female students for the same exams. Out of them, 20,434 appeared in the exams and 10,653 percent cleared their papers. Thus, 52.13 percent of female students cleared their exams.

Usman Ali, a student of the Dehli Government Degree College, clinched first position with 1,010 marks out of 1,100. Javeria Khan, a student of the BAMM PECHS Government College for Women, bagged the second position by obtaining 1,001 marks out of 1,100 while Hafsa Nadeem, a student of the BAMM PECHS Government College for Women came third with 996 marks.

The invigilators have registered 73 cases against examinees who were allegedly involved in using unfair means during exams. However, the board officials have vowed to provide a fair opportunity to these candidates and directed them to appear before the judicious committee. The results of these candidates have been withheld by the board.

If the committee cleared these candidates from the allegations, the board officials would issue their results.

Similarly, the BIEK had registered only three students for the annual exams of Medical Technology. Of them, two students appeared in the exams and only one student declared passed with C grade.