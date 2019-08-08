close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
Man arrested for injuring mother-in-law

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

An elderly woman was injured in a firing incident that took place in Sector ¼ near Bismillah Chowk within the limits of the Saeedabad police station.

The woman was identified as 60-year-old Wazira, wife of Faiz Muhammad. She was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

According to SHO Shabbir Ahmed, a suspect, namely Shahid Nadir, was behind the incident, and police have arrested him and also recovered a .30bore pistol from his possession used in the incident.

The officer said that the arrested suspect was a son-in-law of an injured woman who recently arrived in Karachi from his hometown, Dera Ghazi Khan, adding that he shot and injured his mother-in-law over a family dispute. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

