Man arrested for injuring mother-in-law

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An elderly woman was injured in a firing incident that took place in Sector ¼ near Bismillah Chowk within the limits of the Saeedabad police station.
The woman was identified as 60-year-old Wazira, wife of Faiz Muhammad. She was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.
According to SHO Shabbir Ahmed, a suspect, namely Shahid Nadir, was behind the incident, and police have arrested him and also recovered a .30bore pistol from his possession used in the incident.
The officer said that the arrested suspect was a son-in-law of an injured woman who recently arrived in Karachi from his hometown, Dera Ghazi Khan, adding that he shot and injured his mother-in-law over a family dispute. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.
An elderly woman was injured in a firing incident that took place in Sector ¼ near Bismillah Chowk within the limits of the Saeedabad police station.
The woman was identified as 60-year-old Wazira, wife of Faiz Muhammad. She was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.
According to SHO Shabbir Ahmed, a suspect, namely Shahid Nadir, was behind the incident, and police have arrested him and also recovered a .30bore pistol from his possession used in the incident.
The officer said that the arrested suspect was a son-in-law of an injured woman who recently arrived in Karachi from his hometown, Dera Ghazi Khan, adding that he shot and injured his mother-in-law over a family dispute. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.