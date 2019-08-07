PM chairs maiden NDC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan convened maiden meeting of National Development Council (NDC) on Thursday (today) to get detailed briefing on two-point agenda including Gwadar Master Plan and development plan for Balochistan.

The NDC under chairmanship of Imran Khan will meet at PM Secretariat in which Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and other members of this high-powered Council will be present.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar will grant extensive briefing on proposed Gwadar Master Plan for development of this port city during this upcoming meeting of NDC.

The Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa will present plan for development of Balochistan.

The official sources said that the long awaited Gwadar Master Plan would be laid down before the high-powered council with the proposal to declare whole Gwadar district as special economic zone. So far the Planning Commission remained unable to finalise Gwadar Master Plan but things were moving towards advanced stage and chances were bright that the plan would be approved within next a couple of months. The Ministry of Information Technology has not yet been able to finalise special economic zone for IT Park at the federal capital.

There has been difference between National Economic Council (NEC) and National Development Council (NDC) because the NEC is supposed to meet twice in a year to approve and review the annual development outlay and macroeconomic framework.

Under Article 156 of 1973, the President shall constitute a National Economic Council which shall consist of—(a) the Prime Minister, who shall be the Chairman of the Council; (b) the Chief Ministers and one member from each Province to be nominated by the Chief Minister; and (c) four other members as the Prime Minister may nominate from time to time.

(2) The National Economic Council shall review the overall economic condition of the country and shall, for advising the Federal Government and the Provincial Governments, formulate plans in respect of financial, commercial, social and economic policies; and in formulating such plans it shall, amongst other factors, ensure balanced development and regional equity and shall also be guided by the Principles of Policy set out in Chapter 2 of Part-II.

(3) The meetings of the Council shall be summoned by the Chairman or on a requisition made by one-half of the members of the Council.

(4) The Council shall meet at least twice in a year and the quorum for a meeting of the Council shall be one-half of its total membership.

(5) The Council shall be responsible to the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) and shall submit an Annual Report to each House of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).

On other hand the National Development Council, Prime Minister Imran Khan had established this Council.

The notification stated that Prime Minister is chairman of NDC and other members included Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Federal Minister for Finance/Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Federal Minister for

Planning, Development and Reform, Federal Minister for Commerce/Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries & Production and Investment, Chief of Army Staff, Provincial Chief Ministers, Prime Minister of AJ&K and Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (on invitation), any additional minister/head of strategic body (on invitation), Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary Foreign Affairs Division, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary, Planning, Development & Reforms Division and Additional Secretary, Prime Minister's Office as Secretary Council.