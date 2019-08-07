RWMC, Albayrak chalk out cleanliness plan during Eid

Rawalpindi : On the directives of DCO Rawalpindi, RWMC and Albayrak have prepared a cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha, says a press release.

The leaves of sanitation staff have been cancelled and assigned them some extra duties. The cleaning agencies would set up 37 transfer stations at various locations in Rawalpindi and Murree, where offals, entrails and other wastes of sacrificial animals would be dumped temporarily and later on taken to the permanent dumping site.

RWMC and Albayrak special teams would use more than 364 vehicles including 144 mini dumpers, 35 pickups, 12 loaders, 45 compactors and additional 250 wooden carts for efficient & effective waste management on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

For collective slaughterhouses, special teams would be assigned for 13 big ‘Ijtamai Qurbangah’ of the city. For handling of complaints during three Eid days, three camps would be established one day prior in Rawalpindi and Murree, which will cover complaints from 63 UCs. The camp in-charges will be trained properly that how would they receive and forward the complaints. Operations team would also maintain cleanliness at Masajid and Imam Bargahs.

Special cleaning arrangements would be done for slaughter houses, mosques and collective slaughter sites. Also arrangements were made in graveyard. Workers will sprinkle lime powder at sacrificial places.

Previous day, Dr. Hamid Iqbal (senior manager, operations) briefed during the meeting that before Eid, sanitation staff would clean streets, markets, roads, open slaughter sites and 562 mosques. The cleanliness would be ensured in 124 graveyards.

The residents of Rawalpindi could address their complaints for collection and disposal of wastes of sacrificial animals at company’s specified numbers 0320-0506661, 0320-0506662 and 0320-0506663.

Communications Department is conducting awareness activities for general public i.e. Market (Shopping Malls), camp, door to door & mosque awareness to engage public for keeping Rawalpindi & Murree cities clean on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Purpose of awareness campaigns were also to guide public how they can register their complaints during Eid days .For the ease of general public branding of city with awareness messages will take place before Eid in which banners would be hanged in each union council and leaflets would be given to them on which help line numbers will be mentioned.