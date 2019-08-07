Kashmir case to be fought at all levels: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted through telephone more world leaders to discuss situation emerging due to steps taken by the Indian government in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) as he expressed the resolve to fight the Kashmir case at all levels.

He spoke to his British counterpart Boris Johnson and Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday.

In a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, he discussed latest developments in IHK. According to Saudi News Agency, SPA both the leaders discussed the development of the situation in the region and efforts exerted towards it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan informed his British counterpart Boris Johnson about the Indian move to end the special status of IHK.

According to details, world leaders are in touch with Prime Minister Imran on the current situation in IHK. Imran in telephonic conversation informed British PM Boris with the abrogation of the Article 370 where both leaders agreed that the issue needs to be resolved through dialogue. Prime Minister congratulated Boris Johnson on taking over as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and reaffirmed his commitment to promote bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK.

In a parallel development, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had expressed concern to his Indian counterpart about the situation in the disputed Kashmir region. “I have to speak to the Indian Foreign Minister,” Raab said on Wednesday.

“We've expressed some of our concerns about the situation and called for calm, but also had a clear readout of the situation from the perspective of the Indian government.” After India decided to revoke Kashmir's special status by repealing Article 370 and 35-A of its constitution through a presidential order, Pakistan said it would downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India.