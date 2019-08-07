Korangi Traffic SP removed

Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon removed SP Traffic of Korangi District, Aijaz Ahmed Hashmi, from his post on Wednesday.

Hashmi (BS-18) has been closed to the Karachi Police Office (KPO) until further orders while SP Traffic of East District, Nisar Ahmed Channa, (BS-18) has been allowed to hold the charge of SP Traffic of Korangi District in addition to his own duties.

IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also transferred and posted police officials. SSP District City Lt Cdr (retd) Muquddus Haider, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) (BS-19), has been allowed to hold the charge of SSP Principal, Police Training College, Saeedabad, Karachi vice, Dr Syed Qamar Abbas Rizvi, who is an officer of the PSP (BS-18) and proceeding to attend the 28th Mid Career Management Course, in addition to his own duties. Assistant IGP, Finance, Central Police Office Sindh, Karachi, Dr Samiullah Soomro, an officer of the PSP (BS-18), has been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Logistics, CPO Sindh, Karachi, against an existing vacancy.

Assistant IGP, Estate Management, CPO, Imran Qureshi, who is an officer of the PSP (BS-18), has been allowed to hold the charge of Assistant IGP, Finance, CPO, in addition to his own duties.