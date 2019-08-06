India’s step violates our territorial sovereignty: China

BEIJING: China Tuesday opposed India's decision to revoke the special status of Kashmir because it undermined Chinese territorial sovereignty.

In a move to tighten its grip on the Himalayan region, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government dropped a constitutional provision that allowed the only Muslim-majority region occupied by India to make its own laws.

"China is always opposed to India's inclusion of the Chinese territory in the western sector of the China-India boundary into its administrative jurisdiction," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, in response to a question about India's announcement of the Ladakh region as a Union Territory which also includes Chinese territory, reports the international media.

"Recently India has continued to undermine China's territorial sovereignty by unilaterally changing its domestic law," Hua added, in a statement on the foreign ministry's website. “India's action is unacceptable and would not have any legal effect,” Hua added.

China urged India to be cautious on border issues and to strictly abide by the agreements reached by both countries in order to avoid any actions that would further complicate boundary issues, the spokesperson said.

Responding to a question about China's position on the rising tension in the region owing to the deployment of a large number of additional paramilitary troops in the Indian Held Kashmir and the removal of its "special status", the spokesperson said that China was "seriously concerned" about the current situation.

"China's position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. It is also an international consensus that the Kashmir issue is an issue left from the past between India and Pakistan," she said.

"The relevant sides need to exercise restraint and act prudently. In particular, they should refrain from taking actions that will unilaterally change the status quo and escalate tensions."

The spokesperson said that China calls on both countries to peacefully resolve disputes "through dialogue and consultation" and to "safeguard peace and stability in the region".

Responding to China’s criticism, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the bill introduced in India’s Parliament for creating a new union territory of Ladakh was “an internal matter concerning the territory of India”.

“India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise,” he said.

Kumar noted New Delhi and Beijing had agreed to find a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement” of the border dispute on the basis of “Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for the Settlement of India-China Boundary Question”.

He added both sides had agreed to maintain peace and tranquility in border areas till such a settlement is reached.