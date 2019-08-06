Protest rallies staged across KP against India

PESHAWAR: The teachers and students of the public-private institutions on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the people of the occupied Kashmir by arranging various functions to condemn the oppressive measures being taken by the Indian security forces there.

Speakers at a seminar called upon the policymakers to take the strategic decisions through the Parliament and carry out intensive lobbying for the Kashmir cause.

The seminar was organised at the Area Study Centre, the University of Peshawar, to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and condemn the recent legislation by the Indian government to scrap the special status of the occupied valley.

Prof Abdur Rauf, chairman, Political Science Department, welcomed the joint sitting of the Parliament on the extra-ordinary turn of the events.

He said during the 90s, the Pakistan Parliament decision not to intervene in Kuwait-Iraq dispute and stationed armies paid in the longer run. “We expect that Parliament will reflect people aspirations for the Kashmir cause in an all-out manner,” he said.

Prof Rauf called upon the UN and Humanitarian organisations to understand the confluence of Buddhist, Muslims and Hindus as main stakeholders of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh areas.

Director, Pakistan Study Centre, Prof Dr Fakhrul Islam condemned the unilateral legislation and called it a breach of independence plan, accession documents, Indian independence act passed by the British Parliament and the Simla Accord 1972.

He believed that being on higher legal ground, the government of Pakistan must use all legal instruments in the coming days.

Chairperson, Department of International Relations, Dr Minhas Majeed, maintained that recent visit of the prime minister to US and overtures on the Kashmir issue by President Donald Trump had been reciprocated by the Indian through belligerent moves and hasty legislation.

Prof Dr Shabbir Ahmad Khan referred to the historical account of Kashmir terming it a region where the Muslim majority is going to reshaped through Indian hegemonic designs but that would fail as history tells us. PUTA President Prof Dr Fazli Nasir called for proactive policies to meet the Kashmiris aspirations. He vowed to spill the last drop of the blood for the cause of Kashmiris brethren. Later, a rally is taken out to express solidarity with Kashmir. The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar observed the day to express wholehearted support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people and against abrogation of the Article 370 and 35 A by the Indian government to change the disputed status of occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

One minute silence was observed and a rally was staged to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, while talking to the audience speakers urged the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

They said Indian troops are using rape, pellet guns, and mass burials to suppress the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir against the Indian occupation.

The speakers said the Indian leaders had promised in the United Nations that Kashmiris would have plebiscite under UN supervision to decide fate according to own wishes but that promise has not yet been fulfilled as Indian leadership fears that Kashmiris will prefer to go with Pakistan instead of New Delhi. They said India has been committing atrocities in occupied Kashmir on a large scale for decades but during the recent phase, it had not only imposed a curfew for an indefinite period but also had increased military presence to curb the freedom struggle.

The speakers hoped Kashmiris were rendering unmatched sacrifices to achieve the right of self-determination and the day is not far away when they would able to achieve this right.

Meanwhile, protest rallies were staged throughout the province against Indian government move to do away with the special status of occupied Kashmir and use of brutal force on the innocent Kashmiris.

In the provincial capital, the traders staged protest in the cantonment area. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders asked the government to give a matching response to Indian hegemonic designs.

In Kohat, people from all walks of life participated in the rally to express solidarity with people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and condemned Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiris.

The rally started from Municipal Committee office and culminated at Peshawar Chowk. A large number of people including students, civil society members and representatives of the business community participated in the rally.

They condemned the brutal killings of innocent citizens of occupied Kashmir by Indian occupation forces and rejected any move of the Indian government to annex occupied Jammu and Kashmir with India.

LAKKI MARWAT: On the directives of District Scout Commissioner Nazir Ahmad Khan, the education department with the support of boy scouts association arranged a walk in Lakki Marwat city to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Led by Principal Sifatullah Khan, ADEO Sports Nisar Muhammad and SDEOs Abdul Rehman Rashid and Qadir Shah the walk started from Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School and culminated at Qazi Ishfaq chowk on the main bus stand. Principals, headmasters, teachers, students, boy scouts, local bodies’ members and people from different walks of life were in attendance.

MARDAN: The political and religious parties took out protest rallies to show solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir across the district.

Traders also staged a rally. It was led by Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Zahir Shah and other office-bearers of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran (Zahir Shah group).

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A rally was staged against Indian government act to abolish the special status of held Kashmir and brutalities against innocent Kashmiri civilian.

Scores of people including students, members of civil society, religious organisations took to the streets carrying banners and placard.

MINGORA: The civil society, civil defence, schoolchildren, peace committee and others took out a rally at the Nishat Chowk against India for abolishing the special status of the occupied Kashmir.

BARA: A rally led by the newly-elected Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafeeq Afridi, former MNA Muhammad Shah Afridi, Malik Zahir Shah, Anjuman Tajiran Bara Said Ayaz Wazir, Sikh community members and others was taken out from Bara Chowk and ended at the tehsil gate. Also, a large number of people including students, civil society members and representatives of the business community participated in the rally.

They condemned the brutal killings of innocent citizens of occupied Kashmir by Indian occupation forces and rejected any move of the Indian government to occupied Jammu and Kashmir with India.

KHAR: President of the Traders Union Haji Khan Bahadur, Haji Muhammad Zaman, Pakistan People’s Party president Aurangzeb Inqilabi, Haji Said Badshah of JUI-F, Mufti Sultan Muhammad, Sufi Muhammad of JI and others condemned India for committing atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

They threatened the Modi’s government to stop atrocities otherwise the movements could lead to confrontation to the state.

JAMRUD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leaders and workers led by district amir Said Kabir took out protest procession against India for depriving Kashmiris of their rights in the main bazaar of Jamrud subdivision of Khyber district. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said they stood by the Kashmiri people through thick and thin.

HANGU: A rally led by the deputy commissioner Tayyab Abdullah was taken out from Adda Mosque and culminated at the Station Chowk.

The speakers made it clear that Kashmir is the Jugular vein of Pakistan and could not be separated so easily.

KALAYA: Deputy Commissioner Orakzai district Khalid Iqbal Wazir and District Police Officer Salauddin Kundi led a rally taken out in favour of the people of the Occupied Kashmir. Protests rallies were also staged in North Waziristan, South Waziristan and other districts.