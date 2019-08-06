Research programmes to be started in medical varsities: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that special research programmes would be started in all medical universities of the province.

The minister had a meeting with Dr Shahnaz of Leeds University, UK at Fatima Jinnah Medical University. Fatima Jinnah Medical University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zamaan Khan and MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Fayyaz Butt were also there. She had a brief discussion in the meeting on research MoU, child and mother hospital and training of healthcare professionals. Dr Yasmin Rashid on this occasion said that the government was trying to make all senior registrars of government hospitals as trainers. Research work plays vital role in boosting the standard of any educational institution. Special research programmes will be started in all medical universities of Punjab, she added.

The minister said that research papers would be appreciated at every forum and help was being taken from Leeds University to boost the scope of research in students of medical universities. The previous governments did nothing to build the image of medical universities. Scholarships will be given to top ranker students, she concluded.

I-Day events: School Education Department (SED) Punjab has directed District Education Authorities (DEAs) across the province to ensure arrangements to celebrate Independence Day before August 14. The DEAs had been directed that besides other events at district and tehsil level, high and higher secondary schools would organise activities such as Qirat, speech and debates competitions and quiz programmes, etc. on Aug 14.

honoured: Gaining significant ground in his efforts towards creating awareness of learning and cognitive disabilities among young children through technological innovations, Dr Suleman Shahid has been awarded a grant by a Japanese company. According to a press release, Dr Shahid is an assistant professor at the Department of Computer Science and director of the Computer Human Interaction and Social Experience Lab (CHISEL) at Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE). The project will be taken on by CHISEL under Dr Shahid’s direction.

The team will also be assisted by Dr Attiya Inam, assistant professor at the College of Home Economics. The individuals from the institutes working with children with disabilities as well as a media agency will also be on board to collaborate on the different initiatives under the project.