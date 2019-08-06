Motorcyclist dies saving passerby

LAHORE: A biker was killed while saving a passerby near Thokar Niaz Baig motorway check post on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Usman, a resident of Zafarwal, was on his way when a passerby came in front of him. In a bid to save him, he fell down. In the meantime, he was run over and killed by a truck. The body was removed to morgue.

Four booked: Raiwind police have registered a case against the owner of a kiln, Lesco SDO, line superintendent and lineman over the deaths of three members of a family due to electrocution.

The victims were identified as Abdul Ghafoor, 60, his son Ramzan, 20, and daughter Kausar, 17. Norwegian delegates: Four-member Norwegian delegation of national criminal investigation services met Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan at Central Police Office here.

Former Nordic Liaison officer Mr Lindholt and newly appointed officer Mr Phillips Fossnes with other senior officers were in the delegation. The IG told the Norwegian delegation about the working and newly-launched projects of Punjab Police. He said Punjab Police were promoting the means of information technology in investigation and controlling crime incidents. Smart and community police projects have been launched to facilitate the general public.

The Norwegian delegates thanked Punjab Police for tracing and arresting a murder accused. They acknowledged the performance of Punjab Police in controlling crime incidents and terrorism. They said that all information technology-based projects of Punjab Police were of international standards. They said professional cooperation between the institutions would be further enhanced in future. accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 889 road accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Eight people died and 1,002 sustained injuries. As many as 633 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals. Whereas while 369 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

gangs: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that latest technology and all possible resources are being utilised along with introducing institutional reforms for prevention and control of crimes in the City. All divisional SPs have been given a special task of arresting the criminals involved in heinous crimes. Special teams have been constituted to arrest proclaimed offenders and the drug peddlers, the DIG said.

Meanwhile, according to a performance of report of Operations Wing of Lahore Police of July, police busted 87 gangs by arresting their 200 members while an amount of more than Rs13.5 million was recovered from them.

Police arrested 487 persons and seized 18 rifles, seven Kalashnikovs, 29 guns, 427 revolvers and pistols from them. More than 2kg heroin, more than 189kg charas, 51.7kg opium, 208grm ice and 8,435 bottles of liquor were seized from 691 accused.