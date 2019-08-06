Three killed, seven injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: Three persons were killed and seven others injured in a blast at the Mission Chowk area of provincial capital on Tuesday. According to police sources, an explosion took place at the Mission Chowk which left three people dead and seven injured. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital’s trauma centre. Security forces, including police personnel and bomb disposal squad team, reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started an investigation.