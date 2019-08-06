PM forms seven-member panel on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday constituted a seven-member committee to recommend legal, political, and diplomatic responses to developments in the Indian Held Kashmir, a notification read.

The notification, a copy of which is available with Geo News, read: "The Prime Minister has been pleased to constitute, with immediate effect, a seven (07) member team who shall make recommendations to formulate thelegal/political/diplomatic response on the latest developments related to Indian Held Kashmir."

According to the notification, the special team would comprise Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, and the PM's special envoy Ahmed Bilal Sufi, as well as the directors general of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Operations, and the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned another session of the National Security Committee on Wednesday (today). This is the second session within a week following the Indian move to scrap special status of the IHK. In the session, the top civil and military leadership will mull over the response strategy after the Indian government revoked Article 370.