close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 6, 2019

UN voices concern over Indian move

Top Story

A
APP
August 6, 2019

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations (UN) Monday voiced concern over Indian government’s move to revoke the special status of Kashmir, a UN-recognised disputed territory, that have led to the heightening of tensions between India and Pakistan.

“We are much concerned about the rise of tensions,” the Secretary-General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York in response to a question.

Asked whether the UN chief intended to play a role in resolving the regional crisis created by the Indian action, he said, “As for the Secretary-General’s role, he has often expressed his position on that and his position remains the same.

“The secretary-general has all along maintained that India and Pakistan should resolve all outstanding disputes between the two countries, including Kashmir, through dialogue. He has also consistently offered his good offices should both parties agree. Pakistan has always welcomed his good offices offer, but India rejected it. “We are following with concern the tense situation in the region,” Dujarric said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story