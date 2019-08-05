UN voices concern over Indian move

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations (UN) Monday voiced concern over Indian government’s move to revoke the special status of Kashmir, a UN-recognised disputed territory, that have led to the heightening of tensions between India and Pakistan.

“We are much concerned about the rise of tensions,” the Secretary-General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York in response to a question.

Asked whether the UN chief intended to play a role in resolving the regional crisis created by the Indian action, he said, “As for the Secretary-General’s role, he has often expressed his position on that and his position remains the same.

“The secretary-general has all along maintained that India and Pakistan should resolve all outstanding disputes between the two countries, including Kashmir, through dialogue. He has also consistently offered his good offices should both parties agree. Pakistan has always welcomed his good offices offer, but India rejected it. “We are following with concern the tense situation in the region,” Dujarric said.