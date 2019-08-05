Home Dept holds workshop on UNSC sanctions implementation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department organised an inter-agency capacity building workshop on the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Sanctions 1267 and 1373.

The department in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) organized the workshop.It was the capacity-building of the relevant stakeholders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including officials from the law enforcement, district administration, land revenue, excise department and administrators of properties taken over by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The Home Department special secretary inaugurated the workshop.

Representatives from MoFA and NACTA gave detailed presentations to the participants on the legal mechanism in place to give effect to the UNSC sanctions 1267 and 1373, against designated individuals and entities.

In addition, legal provisions of ATA and its interaction with the two sanctions regime were also discussed in depth. The speakers also highlighted the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders in ensuring effective implementation of the sanctions Besides the sanctions implementation, director general from NACTA apprised the participants of the terrorism financing risk assessment and transnational funding of terrorist organisations as well as on the legal framework in place related to non-profit organisations at the provincial level with a particular focus on their size, functions and associated vulnerabilities of these NPOs to terrorist financing.

Challenges related to unregistered and non-functional NPOs were also highlighted and legal measures in place to address these challenges were discussed. The presentations were followed by an interactive session. A number of representatives both form the federal and provincial governments attended the event.