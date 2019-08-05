Traders want tax collection system changed

MARDAN: The Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Zahir Shah on Monday said the traders were not against the imposition of taxes rather they wanted the government to remove the bottlenecks from the tax collection system. He was speaking at the “Meet-The-Press” Programme at the Mardan Press Club. Zahir Shah, who is also president of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiraan (Zahir Shah group), said that most of the traders shared his views about the present tax system and the problems being faced by the business community.

The businessman added that the traders were not against the tax collection, but they wanted the government to improve the present tax collection system to facilitate the business community.