Rallies taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Punjab cities

FAISALABAD: People from different walks of life on Monday took out a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and condemned the Indian atrocities in the Indian Held Kashmir.

A large of people participated in the rally, which marched through various roads of the city. The protesters said that the Indian forces were violating the human rights and the resolution of the UNO’s General Assembly regarding the Indian Held Kashmir.

Meanwhile, citizens of Faisalabad took out a rally to express their support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom in the Indian Held Kashmir. The protesters marched through various city roads to express their resentment against the Indian forces and their brutality in the Indian Held Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad organised a rally which started from Admin Block to express support to the Kashmiris in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination. They also paid homage to the sacrifices of the people of the Kashmir. UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf urged the world to take note of atrocities by the India in the Occupied Kashmir. He said that India was suppressing ingenious freedom struggle of the people of the Kashmir against occupation with the usage of force and state terrorism.

LALAMUSA: A rally was taken out to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris here on Monday. The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards inscribing slogans against the Indian forces and their brutalities in eth Indian Held Kashmir. The rally was led by Gujarat Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad. Similarly, seminars were organised in educational institutions and the speakers threw light on the atrocities of eth Indian forces in the Indian Held Kashmir. NANKANA SAHIB: A rally was taken out against the atrocities of the Indian forces in the Indian Held Kashmir on Monday.

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the struggle of the Kashmiris for independence would be successful soon.

JHANG: Like other parts of the country, various rallies were taken out to express solidarity with the Kashmiris here on Monday.