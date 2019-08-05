Sanjrani, Saudi envoy urge resolution of regional disputes through talks

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Saudi Arabian Ambassador on Monday called for resolution of disputes in the region through dialogue, as Sanjrani said abolition of Article 370 of Indian Constitution was like destroying peace in the region.

Chairman Senate in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saad Al-Maliki discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and other important regional and international issues.

Regarding the ongoing tensions in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Chairman Senate said that the ongoing Indian atrocities had exposed the true face of India and it was the collective responsibility of Muslim countries to raise their voice against inhumane Indian aggression.

He stressed upon the need of raising the voice of innocent Kashmiris globally through OIC. He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always called for peaceful resolution of disputes at all international fora. The Ambassador agreed with the views of Chairman Senate and said that Pakistan was an important country in the region and negotiations were the only way out to solve disputes.

The Saudi Ambassador felicitated the Chairman Senate on his success during the process of the no-confidence motion against him in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Chairman Senate remarked that the Upper House can play a vital role in enhancing relationship between both countries and said that Pakistan highly regards its relationship with Saudi Arabia and intends to take it even further in all areas of cooperation.

Chairman Senate observed that there was vast potential of investment in Pakistan and Saudi investors and business could effectively utilise this opportunity. He also expressed his gratitude to the Saudi Crown Prince on behalf of people of Pakistan and especially Balochistan for taking interest in investing in the country particularly in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Sanjrani strongly condemned abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution of India by the Indian government, saying that PM Modi government's move was synonymous with destroying the peace of region.

He said that India through such actions was trying to become a dominating power in the country but it would never succeed. The Chairman Senate remarked that instead of closing eyes on Indian atrocities and continuing double standards, international community should pressurize India to stop its atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Sanjrani termed the abolition of Article 370 an open license to exploit Kashmiri people and said that this unilateral and unconstitutional step would destroy regional peace. He said that Pakistan would raise its voice against this move at all levels and would not let India transgress the rights of Kashmiri people.