COAS summons corps commanders conference today

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has summoned an important Corps Commanders Conference today (Tuesday) to review the regional security in the wake of the Kashmir issue and Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to sources, the conference with GeneralBajwa in the chair will oversee the emerging condition after India resorted to cluster bombing at the civilian population of Pakistan. Moreover, the worsening scenario in the held Kashmir will also come under discussion, especially after revoking of Article 370 which granted a special status to the occupied valley.