Olympics winner Viviani heads to Cofidis

PARIS: Olympic champion Elia Viviani and Deceuninck Quick-Step rider Fabio Sabatini will join Cofidis next season, the French team announced on Monday.

Viviani, 30, who plans to defend his 2016 omnium track gold medal at the Tokyo Games next year, has a stage win at each of the three Grand Tours, including a victory in Nancy in the Tour de France last month.

“I noticed when talking to manager Cedric Vasseur and sporting director Roberto Damiani how much Cofidis wanted to sign me and they presented an ambitious project to me,” he said. “I really appreciate their wish and drive to create a dynamic around me and the confidence they have shown in me with the arrival of my friend Fabio.”