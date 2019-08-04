close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

Four dead in Gujranwala accidents

National

August 5, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Four people were killed in separate road accidents here. A tanker fell on a car while taking turn near Kangniwala. As a result, Nasreen, Fauzia and M Saeed died on the spot while M Iqbal sustained injuries. In another incident, a speeding truck crushed to death motorcyclist Bilal at Chanda Qila.

SIX DACOITS HELD: Aroop police on Sunday arrested six alleged dacoits. On a tip-off, the police raided Alam Chowk and arrested Ibrar, Imran, Ali Haidar, Kashif and Ibrar Hussain who were planning for a dacoity. The police also recovered four motorcycles, cash, four pistols and cell phones from them.

