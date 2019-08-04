close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
Tate Modern evacuated after child falls

World

AFP
August 5, 2019

LONDON: London’s Tate Modern gallery was evacuated on Sunday after a child fell “from a height” and was airlifted to hospital. A teenager was arrested over the incident, police said, without giving any details of the child’s condition. The doors of the contemporary art museum were initially locked as emergency services gathered at the site on the banks of the River Thames, an AFP journalist said. “We are evacuating people as we speak,” said a staff member in the membership department, who declined to give her name.

