Indian national held for illegally residing in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: FIA authorities Saturday arrested an Indian citizen here from Momanabad, Nowshera Road, Gujranwala, over living there illegally. According to FIA sources, Muhammad Ramazan had provided residence to Indian citizen Panjam Tewari and also arranged a fake birth certificate from Municipal Corporation and a CNIC from Nadra office. The sources said Tewari got CNIC on the name of Shahbaz Ahmed and was residing in Pakistan for the last ten years. The FIA has lodged a case and arrested Tewari, who will be produced before the court on August 5. Meanwhile, FIA team arrested a homeopath doctor for preparing fake documents for Tewari. Investigations are underway to trace the whole network involved in the case.